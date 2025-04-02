Your Phillips Hue camera will last even longer with this free upgrade

There’s plenty of smart home gear to pick from now, and one of the best places to start is with a smart security camera. There are plenty of options to pick from, but Phillips Hue makes some of the best and smartest looking options. And thanks to this free upgrade, they’ll last even longer.

The Phillips Hue Secure battery cam is the brand’s only wire-free option. It can quietly do its job indoors and out, offering full HD video, two-way chat, night vision, motion detection, and even an ear-splitting siren if things go south. But one of the biggest gripes has been its battery life, which wasn’t exactly endurance material. That’s where this new update comes in.

Read more: The best smart home security tech

This update tones down the flashy features and focuses on making sure the camera actually stays awake for the important stuff – and sleep when it’s supposed to. It cuts down on pointless wake-ups, improves motion snooze settings, and should stop the camera from going AWOL or refusing to switch off. All in all, it should mean fewer battery charges and more peace of mind.

Phillips Hue also fiddled with the app set-up process. Now, useless video clips won’t be clogging up your device storage, and the whole upload process should feel a bit slicker. It’s a quiet but solid improvement that makes the camera feel like a more dependable part of your home set-up.

The update is rolling out automatically to Phillips Hue Secure Camera users, so there’s no need to go poking around your settings. No extra cost, no new hardware, just a smarter, longer-lasting camera doing its thing.