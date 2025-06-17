This auto Philips Hue smart light might replace all my home lights

Philips Hue’s new Wall Washer smart has me seriously reconsidering every boring white wall at home. This isn’t just another smart light you chuck behind the telly and forget about – it’s aiming to be the centrepiece.

Hue’s calling it “immersive entertainment lighting,” which might actually check out. The Wall Washer throws out rich colour gradients using something Philips dubbed ColorCast projection. This shines beams of light up on to your wall to perfectly coat it however you’d like. It plays nice with the Hue Sync box, the app, your computer, even Alexa, but you can also just switch it on.

Design-wise, it’s made from aluminium with a matte finish that even looks good even when it’s turned off. That’s a win, because I’ve got more than enough plastic glowing tubes already. You get proper control here: drag-and-drop light positioning, customisable intensity, and even the ability to angle the thing however you’d like.

Since we’re living in 2025, Philips is about to release an AI assistant for Hue Lights. This can supposedly take your vague description ( think “cosy Sunday”, “disco kitchen”, and so on) and turn it into a custom lighting scene. If nothing in the app fits the bill, it’ll just make something up on the fly. I’m not sure how useful it’ll be, but if that’s your thing, it can now take over your walls entirely.

The Philips Hue Play Wall Washer is available now in the UK, US, Canada, and EU in black or white. A single unit will cost you $220/£170/€200, while a 2-pack goes for $385/£300/€350. The AI assistant is rolling out in the UK this July, with global access coming by the end of August.