This might be the best noise cancelling you’ll find from affordable headphones

If you’ve been looking for a new set of top wireless headphones lately, you’ll know that finding decent noise cancellation under the £100 mark usually means compromising somewhere. The Lindy’s latest release takes this as a challenge. nThe BNXe offer hybrid active noise cancelling and a transparency mode you can toggle from either the headphones or the app.

Sound-wise, things are looking surprisingly premium for this price. Lindy’s chucked in 40mm neodymium drivers that span 20Hz to 20kHz, which basically covers the whole range of human hearing. The brand claims rich bass, crisp mids, and defined treble – which is what we’d expect for these specs. You’re not getting planar magnetic performance here, but for under £100, it’s proper value.

Battery life is another area where the BNXe overdelivers – 55 hours between charges with USB-C fast charging. That’s the kind of stamina usually reserved for headphones triple the price. Throw in IP54 water and dust resistance and the fact these headphones went through 800 hours of torture testing, and you’ve got something that feels like it was built to survive any commute.

You also get access to Lindy’s app, which isn’t some half-baked Bluetooth companion. The app lets you tweak the EQ with 10 presets or go full control freak with custom settings. There’s even a “Find It” feature if you’re the sort of person who routinely loses your headphones to the black hole between the sofa cushions.

Lindy’s also had a go at being eco-conscious without making the whole thing feel like a recycled gimmick. The BNXe are made from 100% GRS-certified recycled plastic, with vegan-friendly earpads that don’t feel like sandpaper after two hours. The packaging’s eco too, and they’ve ditched paper manuals for online guide

The Lindy BNXe noise-cancelling wireless headphones are available now in the UK for £80. There’s no word on US pricing or availability yet. You can order them directly from Lindy or through Amazon.