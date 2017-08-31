Nest’s Thermostat E is a money-saving no-brainer

You’re a clever sort, right? So that means you already know that getting a smart thermostat is a surefire way to slash your energy bill. Still, it doesn’t take a genius to see Nest’s new Thermostat E is a home tech essential. A cheaper incarnation of the Nest (3rd Gen) with a dapper frosted glass finish, this thermostat is has been built to better blend into your home while trimming up to 15 percent off your heating costs. While skimping on a few premium Nest features, the Nest Thermostat E will still work with the vast majority of home heating systems, costs $169 compared to the $249 Nest (3rd Gen), and is out tomorrow in the US. UK pricing and release date are unconfirmed.