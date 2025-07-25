You can trade-in your old glasses for big money off Xreal’s smart specs – here’s how

Been looking to get yourself a set of smart glasses? Whether you want to shoot first-person clips for Instagram or watch content on a huge virtual screen, there are lots of reasons to bag yourself a set. But they don’t come cheap. Fortunately, there’s never been a better time to get a set of smart specs, thanks to this creative Xreal promotion.

If you’ve got any pair of old glasses lying around, you can trade them in and get money off a new set of Xreal’s AR smart glasses. I’ve used Xreal’s glasses before, and they’re some of the most impressive options I’ve tried. They deliver high-quality displays with a surprisingly lightweight design that feels comfortable for longer sessions.

Right now, you can save up to $475 off the cost of a new set of Xreal glasses – depending on what you send in. This offer runs from 15 July to 15 August for US customers who don’t mind covering the shipping cost.

The process is straightforward. You start by buying an Xreal One or One Pro headset directly from the brand’s website. Then, you fill out the valuation form on its trade-in page, ship your old glasses following the provided instructions, and wait for the assessment.

You can send in anything from an old pair of sunglasses, your grandad’s reading specs, or even blue-light glasses – as long as they look like glasses, they qualify. Once Xreal reviews the condition of your trade-in, you’ll get a digital MasterCard with the agreed amount. You can use anywhere online.

I’m a big fan of how flexible this promotion is compared to other trade-in schemes – you’re not limited to specific models or brands. Having used its AR glasses myself, I’d say this is a smart way to make the jump if you’ve been curious about the tech but hesitant about the price.