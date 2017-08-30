The Gear Sport is Samsung's fitness-focused smartwatch

Samsung's no stranger to a smartwatch, but fitness fanatics don't need all those fancy-pants features. The Gear Sport strips away the fat, but doubles down on keeping you healthy with built-in GPS, real-time heart rate monitoring and automatic activity tracking. It'll survive a dunking down to 50m, in case you're more of a water baby, and has offline Spotify streaming so you can keep to the beat - without bringing your phone along for the run. The slick styling won't look out of place once you step out of the gym, either. It'll be going on sale later this year, with prices still TBC.