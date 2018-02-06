Telling Honor how to make a budget blower would be like lecturing Lewis Hamilton on how to win F1 races: this is a company that knows what it’s doing.

Case in point: the Honor 9. It was probably the best phone you could buy in 2017 for sheer value. And now it has a baby brother that’s somehow even better.

The Honor 9 Lite takes all the bits we loved before, like the spangly glass design, but adds modern must-haves like an 18:9 screen and skinny bezels. And to top it off? Not one, but two twin-lens cameras - one for the back and another up front.

After trying one out at the official UK launch, we’re scratching our heads as to how it will only set you back £199.