Google’s Pixel 10 event: here’s all our coverage of everything that was launched
Google's Pixel 10 series, Watch 4 and Buds 2A are now official. Here's all our coverage so far today
UPDATE: Google’s Pixel 10 series, Watch 4 and Buds 2A are now official. Here’s all our coverage so far.
Google Pixel 10 vs Galaxy S25 vs iPhone 16: which is best?
Google takes on Apple and Samsung to find out which mainstream mobile wins
The Google Pixel Buds 2a inherits enough Pro features it could be a must-buy
Sensibly-priced wireless earbuds are also an environmental win
The Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold brings two foldable world-firsts – but slimness isn’t one of them
The first IP68-rated foldable phone also brings Qi2 charging into the mix
The Google Pixel Watch 4 might finally persuade me to start wearing a smartwatch
The Pixel Watch 4 packs a brighter display, smarter health tracking, and first-ever emergency satellite comms – making it the first smartwatch I actually want to wear
Google Pixel 10 vs Pixel 10 Pro vs Pixel 10 Pro XL: what’s the difference?
Google’s latest handsets go head-to-head-to-head. Which is worth your cash?
The Google Pixel 10 series arrives with the feature I’ve been waiting years for
Qi2 magnetic wireless charging appears across the board
I wish Google would give its phone camera hardware the same attention as its algorithms
Small improvements only go so far in the face of increasingly tough Chinese competition
Original article continues below
Google’s ‘Made by Google’ Pixel hardware event is almost upon us. The event will take place at 6pm BST, 7pm, CEST, 1pm ET and 10am PT today, Wednesday 20 August 2025.
At today’s event we’ll see the new Pixel 10 and 10 Pro upcoming phones announced as well as the rather exciting Pixel 10 Pro Fold. You can watch it on YouTube – we’ve embedded the video below.
The event will be hosted in New York by Jimmy Fallon and feature guests including McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris (Google Chrome sponsors the team) and the Jonas Brothers. Google will also be providing streams in German, Spanish, and you can also get American Sign Language (ASL).
Of course, Google already teased all of today’s launches previously. Just as with Pixel 9 last year, this was a clear attempt to head off the leaker crowd and it has, by and large, worked. After all, how do you leak something that’s already out there?
Will anything else launch at the event?
So as well as the key new phones in the form of Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro), we are also going to get two other variants and they both involve larger screens. There will be a 10 Pro XL as well as a Pixel 10 Pro Fold (both a little bit of a mouthful in terms of those names). The Pro Fold is rumored to be the first waterproof foldable.
What else? There will also be the Pixel Watch 4 and we’re also expecting the Pixel Buds 2A too. There will also be ‘Pixelsnap’ accessories, which sounds like it will be Google’s Qi2-capable version of Apple’s MagSafe tech. A stand, charger, fast 67W charger (yes fast charging comes to Pixel). There also appears to be a bundled version of the stand and charger, too.
Pricing has actually just appeared via regular leaker Evan Blass – these match up with other leaked pricing we’ve seen.
Pixel 10
- 128GB: $799
- 256GB: $899
Pixel 10 Pro
- 128GB: $999
- 256GB: $1,099
- 512GB: $1,219
- 1TB: $1,449
Pixel 10 Pro XL
- 256GB: $1,199
- 512GB: $1,319
- 1TB: $1,549
Pixel 10 Pro Fold
- 256GB: $1,799
- 512GB: $1,919
- 1TB: $2,149
Pixel Watch 4
- 41mm Wi-Fi: $349
- 41mm LTE: $449
- 45mm Wi-Fi: $399
- 45mm LTE: $499
Pixel Buds 2A: $129
Pixelsnap Ring Stand: $29.99
Pixelsnap Charger: $39.99
Pixelsnap Charger with Stand: $69.99
Pixel Flex 67W Charger: $59.99
Also read: The Google Pixel 10 leak looks exactly the same as the Pixel 9, and I think that’s great