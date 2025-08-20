Google’s Pixel 10 event: here’s all our coverage of everything that was launched

UPDATE: Google’s Pixel 10 series, Watch 4 and Buds 2A are now official. Here’s all our coverage so far.

Google’s ‘Made by Google’ Pixel hardware event is almost upon us. The event will take place at 6pm BST, 7pm, CEST, 1pm ET and 10am PT today, Wednesday 20 August 2025.

At today’s event we’ll see the new Pixel 10 and 10 Pro upcoming phones announced as well as the rather exciting Pixel 10 Pro Fold. You can watch it on YouTube – we’ve embedded the video below.

The event will be hosted in New York by Jimmy Fallon and feature guests including McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris (Google Chrome sponsors the team) and the Jonas Brothers. Google will also be providing streams in German, Spanish, and you can also get American Sign Language (ASL).

Of course, Google already teased all of today’s launches previously. Just as with Pixel 9 last year, this was a clear attempt to head off the leaker crowd and it has, by and large, worked. After all, how do you leak something that’s already out there?

Will anything else launch at the event?

So as well as the key new phones in the form of Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro), we are also going to get two other variants and they both involve larger screens. There will be a 10 Pro XL as well as a Pixel 10 Pro Fold (both a little bit of a mouthful in terms of those names). The Pro Fold is rumored to be the first waterproof foldable.

What else? There will also be the Pixel Watch 4 and we’re also expecting the Pixel Buds 2A too. There will also be ‘Pixelsnap’ accessories, which sounds like it will be Google’s Qi2-capable version of Apple’s MagSafe tech. A stand, charger, fast 67W charger (yes fast charging comes to Pixel). There also appears to be a bundled version of the stand and charger, too.

Pricing has actually just appeared via regular leaker Evan Blass – these match up with other leaked pricing we’ve seen.

Pixel 10

128GB: $799

256GB: $899

Pixel 10 Pro

128GB: $999

256GB: $1,099

512GB: $1,219

1TB: $1,449

Pixel 10 Pro XL

256GB: $1,199

512GB: $1,319

1TB: $1,549

Pixel 10 Pro Fold

256GB: $1,799

512GB: $1,919

1TB: $2,149

Pixel Watch 4

41mm Wi-Fi: $349

41mm LTE: $449

45mm Wi-Fi: $399

45mm LTE: $499

Pixel Buds 2A: $129

Pixelsnap Ring Stand: $29.99

Pixelsnap Charger: $39.99

Pixelsnap Charger with Stand: $69.99

Pixel Flex 67W Charger: $59.99

