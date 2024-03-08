How can you tell if your phone is waterproof? The simplest way is to throw it in a bucket of water and see what happens. But there are less riskier methods that don’t involve potentially destroying your smartphone. Still, at least you can always buy one of the best cheap phones as a replacement, if your curiosity gets the better of you.

Ultimately, the fastest way to know if your phone is waterproof is to simply Google your phone model along with the question “Is my phone waterproof?” I know that seems lazy, but it’s the truth, You’ll find your answer immediately, and can then go on about your day. If you want a little more of an in-depth answer however, then keep reading.

What are IP ratings?

You’ve no doubt come across IP ratings. They’re a certification for how waterproof a device is, and any smartphone that claims to be waterproof has to have one. Standing for Ingress Protection, there are various levels of water-resistant and particle-resistant hardiness available.

The first number in an IP rating refers to a device’s protection from solid material, such as sand or dust. Typically you’ll see the number five or above here, The second number refers to how waterproof a device is. Below are two examples of some of the most common IP ratings for smartphones:

IP67: Dust tight and protected against water immersion for up to 30 minutes at a depth of 1 meter (3.3 feet).

Dust tight and protected against water immersion for up to 30 minutes at a depth of 1 meter (3.3 feet). IP68: Dust-tight and protected against prolonged immersion in water. Specific depth and duration vary by manufacturer, but typically up to 1.5 meters (4.9 feet) for 30 minutes.

It’s absolutely worth checking your specific phone model’s webpage/manual to confirm what its rating is. And while many devices without a rating are still water resistant to some extent, you should never assume, and take precautions accordingly.

It also goes without saying that there’s a massive difference between dropping your phone in fresh water, versus salt water or a chlorinated pool. The latter two can seriously mess up your electronics due to corrosion. It’s also worth pointing out that even with an IP rating, no device will ever be completely 100% immune from water damage, unless it’s hermetically sealed (an expensive level of protection that simply isn’t found in practically any consumer electronic devices).

And there you have it — that’s how to tell if your phone is waterproof. With all that said, be careful, take appropriate precautions, and enjoy doomscrolling while sipping on cocktails by the pool.

