The View 10 is massive - but it doesn't feel overly unwieldy in your hands thanks to those skinny screen bezels. There's still room at the bottom of the phone for a fingerprint sensor, but seeing how the rest of Honor's line-up shifts the sensor to the back, it's a bit odd having it up front here.

With glass seemingly reserved for Huawei’s more expensive Mate series , the View 10's metal body sits squarely up against the OnePlus 5T. Which one you think looks better will fall down to how much you like the colour blue, whether a front-facing finger scanner is a big deal, and whether you like the OnePlus mute slider or not.

It's a tough call, especially with both phones costing exactly the same cash, but the Honor does feel undeniably heftier in your hand. The 5T has curvier edges that more comfortably sit in your palm, and is ever-so-slightly smaller overall.

It was never going to be as eye-catching as the all-glass Honor 9, but the metal build will at least survive a few knocks and bumps - especially with each corner cushioned to resist impacts. We'd still feel happier slapping a case on one before sliding it into a pocket, though.

The twin camera lenses around back are practically an Honor trademark now, with nothing else to distract you from the monolithic metal design, but not everyone is going to like the way they poke out of the chassis.

It's harder to complain about the headphone jack, seeing as you actually get one. There'll be no dongle dalliances here.