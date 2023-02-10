iPhone vs the world: 2007-2023

2016: iPhone 7 vs Google Pixel

The iPhone

After nine years, Apple bucked the trend with the iPhone 7. Instead of arriving with a drastically changed design, the new model looked eerily similar to the previous iteration – but under the hood it was an impressively different beast. Waterproofing, finally. Dual-speakers, finally. The return of black, finally. The only downside was saying goodbye to the headphone socket.

The challenger

Google finally killed the Nexus brand in 2017, but replaced it with the Pixel. It came out swinging, with arguably the best camera ever fitted to a smartphone, and was built specifically for Google’s own version of VR, Daydream. Even so, its wedge-like design and half-glass rear would divide opinion, and the price was undeniably expensive.

Winner: The iPhone 7

The Pixel was Google’s effort to compete directly with Apple – it even cost the same. Unfortunately it needed more polish, and wasn’t able to dethrone an iPhone developed off the back of a decade of experience. It had superb specs, and made upgrades Apple fans had been pining for since 2013 – even if the missing headphone socket wasn’t one of them.

2017: iPhone X vs OnePlus 5

The iPhone

The iPhone X was the biggest change to the iPhone range for quite a few years. It ditched the home button, for starters. As a result, Touch ID fingerprint scanning also made way for Face ID, and the accompanying front screen notch that came with it. While the new navigation gestures may have taken some users some time to get used to, the camera, stunning design, and iPhone 8-trouncing specs made the X the most covetable iPhone ever made.

The challenger

While the Samsung Galaxy S8 won our overall Best Smartphone of the Year award back in 2017, it’s the OnePlus 5 that stands out in our memories thanks to its combination of superb flagship features, and wallet-friendly price tag. The latter made it far more affordable than both Apple and Samsung’s flagships, letting Android fans taste top-tier specs, fast charging, and raw power, for less.

Winner: The OnePlus 5

While the iPhone X was a money-no-object winner, we have to applaud the OnePlus 5 for offering an incredible amount of tech (some of which surpassed the competition), for a much more accessible price tag.

2018: iPhone Xs vs Huawei Mate 20 Pro

The iPhone

Near-identical to its predecessor, the iPhone Xs’ main upgrade was in the camera department, with a more powerful processor thrown in for good measure. With a larger 12MP main camera and superb dynamic range performance, the Xs stood head-to-head with some of the best cameraphones at the time.

The challenger

As good as the iPhone Xs’ camera was, the one on the Huawei Mate 20 Pro was still better. In fact, Huawei’s flagship was one of the most tech-packed, feature-laden phones of the year, with night photography powers that no other handset could match. With its unique looks, power, and imaging prowess, reminiscing about it has made us realise how much we miss non-crippled, Google app-toting Huawei handsets today.

Winner: The Huawei Mate 20 Pro

The Mate 20 Pro shrugged off fierce competition to become one of the best phones of 2018. Despite Apple’s efforts, the refreshed Xs could do little against the sheer specs and performance of Huawei’s beastly handset.

2019: iPhone 11 Pro vs Huawei P30 Pro

The iPhone

The iPhone 11 Pro was the first Apple handset to launch with the ‘Pro’ moniker. Alongside its larger Pro Max sibling it was, as you’d expect, the most powerful iPhone released to date, with a new triple-camera system making it a formidable tool for photography fans. Apple’s new Night Mode in particular opened up accessible low-light shots to the masses.

The challenger

The P30 Pro blew us away with its 5x optical zoom periscope lens, and lossless 10x zoom performance. Its overall triple-camera setup remains highly regarded today, and its stunning design, slick curved screen, and high-end specs made for a formidable opponent — not just for Apple, but the rest of the smartphone world too.

Winner: The Huawei P30 Pro

Despite having the best iPhone camera to date, no handset could match the sheer versatility offered by Huawei’s superb 2019 flagship, which is why it wins this round.

2020: iPhone 12 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

The iPhone

The iPhone 12 Pro landed with Apple’s speedy A14 Bionic processor, and an improved 2x optical zoom lens. Image quality and general performance were as premium as you’d expect, though some users may have been disappointed with its “only” 60Hz screen.

The challenger

The Galaxy S20 Ultra was another feature-packed success from Samsung. With 4x optical zoom and 10x hybrid powers, it could snap clear shots of objects further away, without shots resulting in a pixellated mess. Its other two cameras were no slouch either, and neither was its screen. With 120Hz of buttery-smooth refresh rate at its disposal, it put Apple’s efforts to shame. Mind you, battery life at the higher refresh rate did take a hit…

Winner: The Saumsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

The S20 Ultra pushed the envelope more than Appl’es latest iPhone, with a superb camera, slick screen, and some of the best overall tech available at the time (if you ignore its slower charging times, that is).

2021: iPhone 13 Pro vs Google Pixel 6 Pro

The iPhone

The 13 Pro marks yet another occasion where the visual similarities between the old and new iPhone models make a reappearance. At least the screen refresh rate doubled to 120Hz, narrowing the gap (at last) between Apple’s efforts and those of countless other Android handsets. Other improvements include a wider aperture camera for improved low-light shots, and a welcome 3x optical zoom lens.

The challenger

Google may have faltered a few times leading up to the release of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, but 2021 saw the company return to smartphone glory. From its nippy new home-grown Tensor processor, to superb AI-bolstered cameras (complete with fancy editing tricks) and a refreshing design that stood out from the crowd, it won the smartphone world’s (well-deserved) praise.

Winner: The Google Pixel 6 Pro

The Pixel 6 Pro not only comfortably beat out the iPhone 12 Pro, but it also won Stuff’s Gadget of the Year Award, further cementing it as one of the best handsets released in recent years.

2022: iPhone 14 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The iPhone

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max made headlines with their new Dynamic Island screen cut-outs. Gone was the notch. Instead, Apple fans now had an elongated pill-shaped cutout that better blended-in the Face ID cameras, while cleverly being incorporated into notifications and controls, depending on the app being used. Other big improvements (beyond the obvious fastest smartphone processor in the world update), are a pixel-packed 48MP camera, and a long-overdue always-on display.

The challenger

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is, as expected, one of the most advanced smartphones ever made, although it’s been usurped by the newer S23 Ultra at the time of writing. Still, its camera remains one of the best setups to date, and few handsets can come even remotely close to its astonishingly powerful 10x lossless optical zoom.

Winner: The iPhone 14 Pro

Despite Samsung’s efforts, Apple did just enough to make the iPhone more exciting again, thanks to its improved camera and updated screen cut-out. With the S23 Ultra out, and the iPhone 15 range expected to launch later this year, we could see another fierce competition on the cards, so watch this space.