Apple iPhone 9 preview: Everything we know so far

Last year, Apple released the iPhone 8 and the very high-end iPhone X (shown), skipping over the iPhone 9 in the process – but the phones were different enough to warrant the jump.

What about this year, then? Well, rumours suggest that Apple will indeed make a successor to the iPhone X, which we're calling the iPhone XI, as well as a larger Plus version… but also a cheaper iPhone X-like iPhone 9, using some lower-end components. But here's the rub: it might also be larger than the iPhone X.

Confused? Yeah, we know the feeling – but the rumours and reports have been piling up for months now, and they suggest a very different kind of core, entry-level iPhone for 2018. Here's what we expect to see from the Apple iPhone 9, and don't miss our iPhone XI preview as well.