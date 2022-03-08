Apple launches a 3rd gen iPhone SE – the budget iPhone now has 5G

At today’s Peek Performance event, Apple has unveiled a new generation of the iPhone SE. We’ve already heard about this phone for a while, thanks to the rumour mill spinning as per usual.

As expected, this new budget phone only offers a few upgrades from the previous iteration. But, big flashy phones with all the bells and whistles aren’t for everyone, so it’s good to see Apple updating its budget device.

The latest iPhone SE takes the same form factor as the previous two models, but there’s some new tech on the inside. This means it’s keeping the same 4.7 inch display and the Home button.

Apple’s latest and greatest A15 Bionic chip powers the new iPhone SE generation for some seriously powerful performance.

You’ll also find 5G inside this latest budget phone, which will give you faster speeds while on mobile data. As the device is so much smaller, battery life was a big complaint on the previous iPhone SE. Apple claims to have fixed this and boasts a battery lasting a few more hours, but we’ll have to wait and see how it holds up.

On the iPhone SE, you’ll find a new camera system, and all the latest software features from iOS 15. The device is available in Blue, Product Red, and Starlight. It’s available March 18 from £429, with pre-orders beginning on Friday.