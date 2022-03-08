Apple Peek Performance event live blog: Will we see a new iPhone SE, updated iPad Air, and a new Mac?

Welcome to our Apple Event live blog! Apple fans have been keen for the first event of 2022, and that day is finally here. We’re expecting updates to the iPhone SE and iPad Air, alongside a surprising brand-new Mac device.

Like most events, Apple has a live stream for fans to watch on the event (you can find this below). But, if you can’t watch the live stream, you can follow along with our Apple Event live blog here. We’ll keep you up to date with everything going on at the event!

The event is scheduled to start at 6pm GMT today (March 8), or 1pm EST/10am PST if you’re in the US. Check back just before the event starts for our coverage.

