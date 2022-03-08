Apple announces awesome Mac Studio desktop computer plus Studio Display to go alongside it

At the Peek Performance event today, Apple has announced a brand-new desktop computer called the Mac Studio. This device is essentially a more premium version of the Mac mini, but not quite as professional as the Mac Pro. To go alongside this new computer, the company also unveiled a new consumer-level display.

While we saw a few reports about this device before the event, it was quite the surprise to see the devices actually revealed on stage. It’s definitely a welcome surprise, though.

Perhaps the more significant device of the two, the Mac Studio, is a desktop computer that’ll take your desktop computing to the next level. Apple’s new computer comes with more ports than the standard Mac mini, which is just what some users want.

You’ll find 4 Thunderbolt ports, an Ethernet port, two USB ports, a HDMI slot, and a headphone jack. There’s even two USB-C slots on the front and an SD slot! These USB-C ports upgrade to Thunderbolt ones on the M1 Ultra configuration.

Inside the Mac Studio, you’ll find the brand-new M1 Ultra chip. It’s essentially two M1 Max chips together, and it’s 7x faster than the normal M1. This means you’ll find the Apple’s fastest and most impressive computing power inside the new desktop device. The Mac Studio will also be available with the M1 Max.

The M1 Ultra Mac Studio is 50% faster than the current Mac Pro, Apple’s fastest computer. The graphics are also 3.4x faster. This makes the Mac Studio Apple’s new fastest device.

If you’re concerned about space with the new device, don’t be. The Mac Studio has the same footprint as the current Mac mini, but it’s as tall as around two Mac minis (3.7 inches). At the bottom of the device, you’ll find a vent to increase airflow for better performance.

The new external display accompanying the Mac Studio, named the Studio Display, is a more consumer-friendly option. Apple currently offers the Pro Display XDR, aimed at professionals, that boasts a £4,499 price tag. This new display is more friendly on the wallet.

Apple’s Studio Display is slightly smaller at 27 inches, but that’s still an average monitor size that’s almost twice the size of the largest MacBook screen. From the back, it looks very similar to the iMac, just without the computer inside.

Studio Display can display up to 1 billion colours. The screen is a 5K resolution panel, with support for Dolby Vision. It also includes Apple’s True Tone feature, to adjust the display colouring to your environment. You’ll also find a special anti-reflective coating.

The display actually has an A13 Bionic chip inside to manage the 12MP webcam from the iPad, microphone array, and speaker array. You’ll find Center Stage on the Mac for the first time with this new display, as well as Spatial Audio (Dolby Atmos) on a Mac display for the first time thanks to the multiple high-fidelity speakers.

On the back of the display, you’ll find 3 USB-C slots and a Thunderbolt display. The Thunderbolt cable can be used for power or for the display. You can connect three displays to a Mac at once! To compliment the display, there are some new colour options for the Magic Trackpad, Mouse, and Keyboard.

Both of these new devices cater for the mid-range market. They’re priced at this point, and the features aren’t quite as strong as Apple’s Pro offerings. Still, you can expect some impressive performance from both the Mac Studio and Studio Display. We’re very excited to get our hands on them.

The Mac Studio starts at £1,999 for the M1 Max or £3,999 for the M1 Ultra. The display starts at £1,599 with a choice of stand options. You can order both products today, and they’ll start shipping on March 18.