Apple’s upcoming AR/VR headset is ready for a 2022 launch according to new leak

It’s no secret that Apple has been working on a virtual reality headset for a while now. We’ve been hearing rumours about the new product category for years now, and we’re finally approaching the product’s launch.

Despite supply chain issues and previous reports stating the device’s production may be delayed, a new leak states that Apple has completed production testing for the new product. And with these tests complete, the device looks set for a 2022 release.

This latest information comes from DigiTimes, a supply chain news website based in Asia. DigiTimes is definitely a mixed bag when it comes to reliability, with only a 60.8% accuracy rating. Remember that this is not definitive information either, and Apple’s plans may change.

In the report, DigiTimes explains the anticipated VR headset has passed second-phase engineering validation tests (EVT2). Cutting through the jargon, this means the Apple has completed testing for the production of the headset. Essentially, the headset is production-ready.

Since Apple’s VR headset has already got to this stage, DigiTimes explains that this puts the company on track for a 2022 release. We’ve always expected 2022 for the VR headset, despite recent reports stating it may be delayed. It does appear the headset is lining up with its initial timeline.

Just to clarify, this initial headset from Apple will be strictly virtual reality. It’ll be a headset you put over your eyes to let you interact in a virtual environment. We’re not expecting an AR glasses device for a few more years still.

What will you be able to do with Apple’s VR headset? The company is reportedly focusing on gaming and FaceTime for this VR headset. By the sounds of it, the headset’s functionality will be very familiar, but with Apple’s approach to the technology.

