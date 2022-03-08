Apple’s iPad Air gets a 5th generation update with M1 chip

Apple’s cards from Peek Performance have certainly been full! Among the other devices announced at Peek Performance, Apple has also revealed an update to the iPad Air.

This 5th Generation update doesn’t come with too many bells and whistles, but it’s a welcome upgrade to one of Apple‘s most popular iPads.

First of all, we’ve got some impressive new colour options for the iPad Air. Apple is sticking with the bright colours from before, with even more options to choose from.

Perhaps the biggest announcement, the M1 chip, is coming to this new iPad Air. This makes the new Air generation as powerful as the iPad Pro and some Mac devices, which is very impressive. This means the new iPad Air is as powerful as the iPad Pro. In fact, Apple calls it the fastest tablet available on the market for the price.

Alongside the M1 chip, you’ll find 5G making its way to the new iPad Air. Apple has also carried over the popular Center Stage feature for better FaceTime visuals. Interestingly, a new feature will let developers publish apps from this iPad.

In addition, the new iPad Air has come with the same base storage. The device has gone from 64GB minimum to 128GB minimum, which gives users much more storage for their money.

It’ll be available at the same price of £599. The colours include Grey, Starlight, Purple, and a new Blue. Pre-orders start on Friday, with shipping starting March 18.