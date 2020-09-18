In a normal year, September is a veritable bonanza of new gadgets. As well as Apple launching new devices, the entire tech world descends on Berlin to show off its wares at a big show called IFA.

With the coronavirus pandemic, giant ‘murder hornets’ invading the US, and Elon Musk and Grimes naming their baby after an equation, it’s pretty clear that 2020 is very far from being a normal year – but that hasn’t stemmed the flow of new gear to covet.

So while IFA was a little different to normal, we’re having to wait a bit longer for the iPhone 12, and there are still huge announcements still to come, here’s our pick of what has emerged over the past few weeks that we can’t wait to get our hands on.