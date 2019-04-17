Sony PlayStation 5 preview: Everything we know so far

Before the PlayStation 4 came out, armchair analysts projected the death of the console. Instead, it has sold 90 million units and counting. Console gaming isn't going away anytime soon.

And if you didn't already assume that, well, Sony just made it official: the company has started sharing official details on the next PlayStation home console, which we can probably safely call the PlayStation 5 given history to date.

It won't be out right away, but Sony has already shared enough information to give us a very strong idea of what to expect from the PS5. Here's what we know so far, and we'll be updating this story over time as new details and leaks emerge.

(Hardware images shown of PlayStation 4 Pro)