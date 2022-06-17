The new PlayStation Plus: Everything you need to know

PlayStation Plus, usually shortened to PS Plus, has been Sony’s PlayStation Network subscription service since 2010.

The subscription brought various benefits, including free monthly games, PlayStation Store discounts, the ability to play online multiplayer games, and cloud storage. Five years later came PlayStation Now, a bolt-on service that enabled cloud streaming of a selection of PS2, PS3 and PS4 games.

Despite the enormous success of Microsoft’s Game Pass service in the last few years, Sony’s offering has remained largely unchanged – until now. Back in March Sony announced a major PS Plus revamp that would merge PS Plus and PS Now and offer PlayStation gamers three membership tiers.

Sounds confusing, right? Luckily for you we’ve studied each one carefully, and with the new PS Plus set to launch in the UK on June 23 (if you’re in North America it’s already live), now’s the perfect time to get up to speed.

Read on for a full breakdown of each membership tier, what they’ll cost you, and what games are included.

PlayStation Plus Essential

What is it?

Though Sony might be rebranding it, PS Plus Essential is basically PS Plus as you already know it. Now the entry-level tier of the service, it gets you two different free games to download each month that will remain yours as long as you continue to subscribe to PS Plus. It also comes with exclusive discounts, cloud saves, and online multiplayer access for any game that offers it. Bear in mind that for free-to-play online games, a PS Plus subscription isn’t a requirement.

If you already subscribe to PS Plus, from June 23 (in the UK and Europe) it will become a PS Plus Essential subscription unless you decide otherwise, and nothing changes for you.

What does it cost?

You can pay for your PS Plus Essential subscription monthly, quarterly or annually.

PS Plus Essential is priced at £6.99 / $9.99 monthly, £19.99 / $24.99 quarterly (three months), or £49.99 / $59.99 yearly.

Play

PlayStation Plus Extra

What is it?

The first all-new tier offers, as you’d expect, everything you get from an Essential subscription as listed above, as well as up to 400 downloadable PS4 and PS5 games, split between first and third-party titles.

What does it cost?

PS Plus Extra is priced £10.99 / $14.99 monthly, £31.99 / $39.99 quarterly, or £83.99 / $99.99 yearly.

PlayStation Plus Premium

What is it?

Hey big spender. If you’re after the all-you-can-eat buffet of PlayStation Plus subs, this is the one to go for. On top of all the PS Plus Essential and Extra benefits, you’re getting up to 340 additional games, which are made up of a selection of classic games from the PS1, PS2 and PSP console generations, as well as a number of PS3 games.

PS3 games are streaming-only at launch, while PS1, PS2 and PSP games can be downloaded or streamed. The Premium tier also offers streaming access for PS4 games included in the Essential and Extra tiers in markets where PlayStation Now was previously available, with games streamable on the PS4 and PS5, as well as PC.

Lastly, the most expensive tier also offers time-limited game trails for select titles, with progress carrying over should the user choose to purchase the game through the PlayStation store at the end of the trial.

What does it cost?

PS Plus Premium is priced £13.49 / $17.99 monthly, £39.99 / $49.99 quarterly, or £99.99 / $119.99 yearly.

What about the games?

As explained above, each PS Plus tier entitles you to a different offering of free games, from the rotating two monthly titles included in an Essential membership, to hundreds of games spanning the whole history of PlayStation.

But again, who gets what is needlessly confusing, so allow us to explain.

Monthly games

Every PS Plus subscriber has access to monthly downloadable games that are yours to keep unless you cancel your subscription.

From June 7 to July 4 these games are God of War (PS4), Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker (PS4) and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (PS4/PS5).

The PlayStation Plus Collection

Also available to members of every PS Plus tier is The PlayStation Plus collection, a more fixed (but occasionally changing) catalogue of 20 of the most popular PS4 titles. Anyone with PS Plus can download and play these titles for as long as they are still members.

The games are:

Bloodborne

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

God of War

Monster Hunter: World

Infamous Second Son

Ratchet and Clank

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Mortal Kombat X

Until Dawn

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Resident Evil 7 biohazard

Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Game Catalogue

The Game Catalogue is available to PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium members only. It includes up to 400 PS4 and PS5 games that can be downloaded or streamed if you’re a Premium member.

Unlike on Xbox Game Pass, first-party PS4 and PS5 titles will not be added to the catalogue at launch as standard, but relatively recent console exclusives such as Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will be included from launch.

This library will change and evolve over time, with Sony’s website listing the current A-Z library in full.

Classic Games Catalogue

Games in the Classic Games Catalogue are available to PS Plus Premium members only. All included games can be downloaded except PS3 titles, which are streaming-only. Some of the games will be remasters, and some original games will feature improved frame rates and resolutions. Select PS1 and PSP games will have rewind and save anywhere functionality too, but this won’t always be the case.

Again, this library is going to change over time, but launch highlights include Ape Escape and Syphon Filter (both PlayStation), Hot Shots Tennis (PS4 remaster) and MotorStorm: Apocalypse (PS3 via streaming).

Time-limited game trials

Game trials are available to PS Plus Premium members only. Select games can be downloaded and played for two hours (and sometimes more) for free before you decide whether or not you want to purchase the game in full.

All trophies and save data carry over with purchases.

The launch games are:

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection (PS5)

Horizon Forbidden West (PS4/PS5)

(PS4/PS5) Cyberpunk 2077 (PS5)

Farming Simulator 22 (PS4/PS5)

Tiny Tina’s Wonderland (PS4/PS5)

WWE 2K22 (PS4/PS5)

