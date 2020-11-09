Any concerns fans have about Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales not living up to the excellence and ambition of its predecessor are squashed within minutes of donning the teenage superhero's mask.

Set during the first months of winter, the PlayStation 5 launch title kicks off with an extended, pulse-pounding enemy encounter that can proudly stand alongside any of the previous game's epic set pieces. Containing two Spideys, one iconic super-villain, and more cinematic action than you can shoot a web at, the scene immediately establishes the fact this follow-up is no cash-grabbing spin-off.

And it does this before you even mount the boss baddie and steer it like a bucking bronco through a mall packed with Christmas shoppers.