Within seconds of picking up the DualShock 4, we were swinging through Marvel's NYC with acrobatic style to spare. Developer Insomniac Games is no stranger to crafting fast, fluid navigation mechanics – from Ratchet & Clank's rail-grinding to Sunset Overdrive's city-surfing – but Spider-Man's smooth controls prove the studio was just getting warmed up.

Intuitive, responsive and sporting an amazing sense of momentum, the swinging mechanics possess plenty of pick-up-and-play appeal. While super-accessible though, the controls also include enough variation and nuance to satisfy and reward more skilled web-slingers.

During our demo, for example, we were almost immediately able to pull off all of Spidey's moves, from swinging to specific destinations and landing on perches to running along walls and launching from ledges, but it took us a bit more time to successfully chain them all together.

After a few minutes though, we started to string and combine all these actions in a fashion that felt more cinematic than sloppy. Trading our initial clumsiness for confidence, we also began picking up speed, quickly taking corners and covering several city blocks in seconds.

There's obviously much more to do in Marvel's Manhattan than just using it like a jungle gym, but we can see ourselves spending hours simply swinging through the city with a big smile stretched across are mugs.