Apple’s new iPad Air pairs Pro design with a splash of colour

The old iPad Air sat in a weird middle ground between the more stylish and powerful iPad Pro and the much cheaper entry-level iPad, but Apple’s latest revision finally gives the middle tablet a chance to stand out from the pack. That’s thanks to the five different colour options available, including new Sky Blue and Green finishes, but there’s more on tap here. The new iPad Air, available in October starting at £579, is also Apple’s first tablet to pack the brand new A14 Bionic processor that we'll see in the next iPhones, plus it has a larger 10.9in Liquid Retina display and a Touch ID sensor built into the power button on the right side of the frame. The existing Pro models still pack some perks not found in this new Air, such as ProMotion displays, but the A14 boost and colour burst make the 2020 iPad Air plenty appealing indeed. Apple also updated its standard entry-level iPad (out Friday) with the A12 Bionic chip, but it otherwise seems the same as before.