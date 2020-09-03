The 5 best things from Nintendo's Super Mario Bros. 35th anniversary Direct

Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy are without doubt some of the finest 3D platformers ever made, but you'll need a museum of old consoles to play them – until 18 September, that is.

The N64, Gamecube and Wii classics are being remastered and repackaged for the Switch as Super Mario 3D All-Stars. They’re not exactly total remakes, but Nintendo says they’ve been optimised for the console, with HD visuals and smoother performance.

Only a limited number of physical copies will be available but it’ll also be up for download, although only until the end of March next year.