5 things you need to know about Philips TV & audio right now

It’s fair to say we’re unashamedly smitten with Philips’ OLED TVs, so while the all-conquering OLED+984 currently sits atop our top ten TV list, it could be about to be toppled by one of its own – the OLED+935.

Launching this month in 55in and 65in variants, with a 48in to follow in October, the OLED+935 features a new 4th gen P5 processor with a dedicated AI chip to bring greater realism and a more natural picture to whatever you’re watching on the box.

The OLED+935 continues to be one of very few sets to offer support for all of the major HDR formats with the new P5 AI+ processor claiming to offer better overall HDR performance – including for HLG and both HDR10 & HDR10+ sources – while also improving Dolby Vision encoded dynamic HDR content using a special Dolby Bright Mode. The only real disappointment is the lack of any support for next-gen gaming, such as variable refresh rates and 4K playback at 120Hz.

Bowers & Wilkins is in the mix, providing a multi speaker 3.1.2 sound system with Dolby Atmos Elevation speakers covered in Kvadrat acoustic fabric. Dolby Atmos Elevation gives extra scale, height perception and immersion to the audio reproduction of films, games and sports broadcasts. Engage movie mode and the TV will even take non-Dolby Atmos content and give it some three-dimensional polish.

Four-sided Ambilight makes the OLED+935 a glower and a shower, sporting a new wellness feature with sunrise and sleep mode functions ensuring you benefit from illuminations even when you’re not watching TV. Elsewhere, there’s a backlit remote wrapped in Scottish Muirhead leather, Android TV 9 taking care of the UI, plus Google Assistant built-in and Works with Alexa capabilities.

The all important pricing? You’ll pay £1800 for the 48in, £2000 for the 55in and a leap to £2700 for the 65in.