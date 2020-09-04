The Honor MagicBook Pro has a 16.1in display and is coming to the UK

You’re probably not sharing tables with strangers that often right now, but when the time comes, Honor wants to help you hog them like a pro. Its new MagicBook Pro is fitted with a whopping 16.1in FHD display. By shaving off as much bezel as possible, Honor has actually managed to get the screen into a 15in laptop-sized chassis, and you a get a 90% screen-to-body ratio as a result. Thanks to the lightweight aluminum build, the MagicBook Pro only weighs in at 1.7kg and measures just 16.9mm, so your backpack shouldn’t be too afraid. Under the hood there’s a 512GB SSD, 16GB DDR4 RAM and a Ryzen 5 4600H processor. Pre-order from September 8 for £850.