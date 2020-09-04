LG's high-tech face mask will turn you into a virus-fighting Bane

In a pandemic world filled with unpleasant viruses lurking behind every corner, personal safety is at the forefront of our minds. It’s handy, then, that LG has cooked up a high-tech face mask to help take a load off in this strange reality we find ourselves in. The Puricare Wearable Air Purifier stuffs in the same tech used in LG's home purifier products, with two replaceable H13 HEPA filters. Its respiratory sensor detects your breathing and adjusts its speedy dual fans accordingly, lasting up to eight hours on low mode or two hours on high. It also comes with a charge case kitted out with UV-LED lights that kills any loitering nasties, and the mask itself pings a companion app when your filters need to be replaced. There’s no release date yet, but LG has shown it off as part of a virtual exhibition for IFA 2020.