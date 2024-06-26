Stuff’s pick of the best new gaming accessories to level you up

The best gaming accessories can make all the difference between victory and defeat — and we’ve compiled a list of the most covetable new gear to level you up.

From cutting-edge headset straps to precision controllers and crystal-clear microphones, our comprehensive guide to the best gaming accessories covers everything you need to elevate your gaming experience. Ready player one…

BoboVR S3 Pro The Meta Quest 3 is an amazing VR headset majorly let down by a strap that’s regarded by many as uncomfortable. Some users have resorted to third-party straps for their comfort fix, and the S3 Pro is one of the newest. It’s also one of the most expensive, by quite some margin… but boy, is it worth it. It’s a halo-style strap, which means its headband-like design takes the pressure off your eyes’ surroundings and evenly distributes it across your forehead and the back of your head. Not only does this offer comfort for hours on end, but it also allows you to use the Quest 3 without the eye padding if you so wish, letting it float in front of your eyes. Oh, and did we mention the built-in fan? It’s got a built-in fan! Easily one of the best gaming accessories this year for VR enthusaists. Elgato Wave Neo The Neo is a minimalism lover’s dream mic. Its pared-back capsule-like design, coupled with its striking two-tone finish, give you a desktop peripheral that blends in while also making a statement. Intuitive controls and a plug-and-play setup mean it’s a breeze to use, while upgrading your in-game and recording comms in the process.

PDP Victrix Pro BFG

Look beyond the tongue-twisting name and you’ll see the functional beauty within this wireless controller for consoles and PC. Its customisable design allows for swappable components like analogue sticks, D-pads and triggers, letting you mix things up for various gaming genres.

Logitech G Pro X 60

Number pad? Arrow keys? Pah, who needs ’em? If that’s your take on life, then the world of 60% keyboards awaits you with open arms. This one strips it down to the most vital elements, for a delightfully compact board that’s suited for headshots, emails and everything in between.

Razer Kishi Ultra

This device-hugging controller transforms your phone or tablet into a Steam Deck or Switch rival. Its expandable design allows it to accommodate devices of any size, while Razer’s built-in haptics and Chroma RGB lighting tick all the gaming-nerd boxes. Razer’s Nexus app integrates with Apple Arcade, Xbox Game Pass and the Play Store.

Alienware 32 AW3225QF

OLED monitor fans have been praying for a 4K gaming screen to help them ascend to the next level of visual decadence, and they’ve been rewarded in the form of this 32in, 4K, 240Hz OLED beast. Rammed to the rafters with some of the best display tech available, it will enhance any powerful rig.

GameSir Nova Lite

The Nova Lite is a multi-platform wireless controller that expands your gaming horizons without ripping your poor savings account wide open. Compatible with PC, Steam, Android, iOS and Switch, it has Hall-effect sticks and offers versatile connectivity via Bluetooth or a 2.4GHz dongle.

Logitech G Astro A50 X

Gamers with deep pockets and a desire for top-notch audio need look no further than Logitech’s auditory poster child. This is a premium wireless gaming headset that offers an exceptional sonic experience, Dolby Atmos surround sound, customisable EQ settings and a detachable mic with ANC.

Ikea Brannboll

Ikea’s upcoming Brannboll range blends Scandi simplicity with gamer-focused functionality… all without garish designs or gaudy RGB lights. From a folding chair to a gaming station disguised as a wardrobe, this 20-piece collection is dripping with vibrant hues and tailored comfort for players.

Gunnar Vault 33 Glasses

A must-have for fans of the great Fallout franchise who also happen to hate blue light exposure, these retrofuturistic square specs block up to 65% of sleep-delaying blue light while reducing eye strain in the process. They’re made of stainless steel and nylon, so should be fit for any nuclear apocalypse.

