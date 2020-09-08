The Motorola Razr 5G might be the flipping answer to endless scrolling

It’s not often a smartphone comes along with the intentions of drastically changing user behaviour. Rather than spending your precious hours glued to Twitter, the latest version of this retro icon wants to help you get stuff done. And with its newly designed 6.2in durable display, with a robust teardrop hinge and water resistance, it's looking promising. And to shake off any assumption that it's just like the last one, it comes with 5G via O2 and Vodafone with a Snapdragon 765G chipset beneath the hood. Select music, access maps and take photos without even having to open your phone with the interactive quick view display. The main 48MP selfie camera doubles as a rear camera when flipped out, so there’s no compromises there. Video sees a boost too, with horizon correction and in-built OIS and EIS, plus the additional ToF sensor will add that professional sheen quickly focusing on the subject. Available in polished graphite, liquid mercury and blush gold, it sounds like expensive jewellery, which brings us to the £1,399 price tag. It’s available early Autumn.