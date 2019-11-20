If anyone can claim the right to flip out over the foldable phone trend, it’s Motorola, the company that popularised the clamshell design way back in 1996 with its iconic StarTAC handset.

In 2004, Motorola made mobile headlines again with the original Razr V3 – another iconic design lauded for its style and performance. A year later came the Razr V3i with iTunes built-in following a pre-iPhone collaboration with Apple.

Fast forward 15 years and the Razr is back with every bit as much style and panache, but facing a very different landscape. Twitter exists, iTunes essentially doesn't and you're not obligated to watch adverts between TV shows anymore. It's also up against the might of the iPhone 11 series, Huawei's power-slabs, Google Pixel handsets capable of shooting Vogue covers, plus a handful of phones with PC-matching performance.

If this was Demolition Man the original Razr might have requested to be put back in the cryogenic tank, but this is the revamped Razr with a flexible, foldable display that extends to a film-friendly 21:9 aspect ratio.

You still get a premium design and excellent bendy credentials, only that warm, fuzzy feeling of nostalgia is backed by a screen bang-on trend for the time – which might be why Motorola is set to charge well over £1,000 for a handset that still only features a modest battery and a distinctly mid-range Snapdragon 710 chipset.

Stuff nabbed some sought after hands-on time snapping it open and shut like a person possessed, and one thing is clear – the people are excited.