On paper, Sony’s Xperia 1 has the best smartphone screen known to man.

Its 4K resolution is sharp enough to cut right through of the competition. The technology under the glass is also OLED, which is deep, rich, punchy and inky all at the same time.

At 6.5in, it’s big too - roughly on-par with the iPhone Xs Max and Samsung’s Galaxy S10 Plus. The key difference here is its aspect ratio. At 21:9, it’s cinema-style wide display is totally unique in the flagship space.

By creating a Creator Mode colour space, Sony had Netflix engineers corroborate the fact the Xperia 1 has an excellently colour calibrated screen that’s versatile.

Within the settings, you can customise things to look the way you want them to, and there’s an eye comfort mode to filter blue light as well. Combined with HDR support for wide dynamic range video playback, it definitely won’t leave you wanting from a depth and colour point of view.

The screen’s clarity is also flawless. The Huawei P30 Pro for example features 398 pixels-per-inch (PPI), versus almost 643 PPI on that of the Xperia 1.

Despite all this, we wouldn’t call it the best smartphone screen around. Its max brightness can’t stack up to the best of the rest, and its viewing angles are very good, not incredible, with slight colour shifting at extreme angles.

From a quality point of view, it’s also bettered by its predecessor, the Xperia XZ3, which delivers more impact and is still one of the best displays we’ve ever seen. That said, the 21:9 aspect ratio is the part we fell in love with. It’s flatness and slight bezel either side meant we fired up less accidental screen presses than we do on curved screens.

With its extra height, when typing documents, something we do a lot, the keyboard took up less space, leaving more room to see, our forever growing to-do list.

When split-screen multitasking, which is easy to access thanks to a smart gesture, each app gets a really respectable amount of space. All this comes together to make other phones feel ergonomically inferior in specific use-cases, even if they pack less bezel or more brightness.

There are downsides to the aspect ratio too though. Watching 16:9 shows result in hefty letterboxing, as does playing unoptimised games - though that last one should be addressed if/when more manufacturers jump on the 21:9 train.

In the same breath, 21:9 movies look gloriously immersive, as does the interface in general. So while you can’t please everyone, if your use-case matches up with the Xperia 1’s strengths, the 21:9 aspect ratio gets a hearty recommendation from us.