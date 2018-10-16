The Mate 20 Pro isn’t breaking any new ground in terms of flagship blower design, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t lovely.

Glass back? Check. Aluminum sides? Check? Rather large notch to accommodate 3D face scanning tech? Check. Curved glass sides so nice you never want to put the thing down? Oh yes. Although there is a bit of chin at the bottom, it’s not enough to harm the phone’s visual appeal.

You can opt for the glossy option in a variety of colours, or a back featuring what Huawei has dubbed the Hyper Optical Pattern. Scratching your phone with your fingernail is ordinarily a bad idea, but do it here and you get a sound similar to when you scratch a record.

When you’ve stopped doing that, you’ll notice that that cameras have been totally rearranged. All three, as well as the dual tone flash, now sit in a square formation in the upper middle of the back panel.

There’s no rear fingerprint sensor like you’ll find on the cheaper Mate 20, because here it’s baked into the screen. Remember the scanner on Huawei’s ever-so-slightly ridiculous Porsche Design Mate RS? Yeah, like that, but apparently now 20% faster. It’s a little finicky to set up, but works well once enabled.