This is deliberate. The screen is one of the stars of the show here. It’s special in several ways.

First, it’s huge: 6.67 inches across. Your first reaction may be, “Where’s the notch?” The OnePlus 7 Pro does not need one because it has one of the least annoying, ultra-ambitious ways to fit in the selfie camera without eating into the display.

The selfie sensor sits on a little motorised nubbin that pops out of the top of the phone whenever needed, with a little whirring sound. This is the Johnny 5 of phone tech.

It sounds like a recipe for disaster, but is fast enough to avoid ruining face unlocking. Thorough some crazy feat of software engineering, the phone still unlocks in about half a second, seemingly before the little camera has even popped up fully.

Will it fall off in six months? You never know with new tech. Just look at the Samsung Galaxy Fold. But it feels sturdy and OnePlus says the mechanism has been tested for 300,000 repetitions. Just don’t pick it up by the camera, OK?

Back to the main event: this pop-up camera gets you a more cinematic screen than the Galaxy S10 Plus or Huawei P30 Pro. This is a Samsung OLED display, with 3120 x 1440 pixels. It’s bright, sharp, colourful, and contrast is superb.

There’s plenty to please the traditional OnePlus tech nerd too. It’s a 90Hz screen, technically more advanced even than the Galaxy S10’s own.

Most screens fresh 60 times a second. This one revs up to 90. Razer bigged-up this feature in its gaming phone, as if it was the phone equivalent of a gaming PC with a £2000 graphics card. Total nonsense, of course. But as OnePlus is a “normal” phone, it’s easier to appreciate what a high refresh rate actually does bring.

Ready? It makes the screen appear to scroll more smoothly. That’s it. Twitter looks smoother. The app drawer looks smoother. BBC News website? Smoother. It reduces the battery life (not by much in our experience) a bit, so it may not actually be worth switching on for some. But it does do something at least.

You also have loads of control over how the screen looks. The “Vivid” and “Nature” modes do the job for most, but there are also sRGB, DCI-P3, and a no-holds-barred OLED mode with enough colour to make you feel slightly sick.