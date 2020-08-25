5 things you need to know about the Fitbit Sense

Fitbit made its name with its modest fitness trackers that gently encouraged you to get off the sofa and move. As the company has grown, it's branched into the smartwatch sector, with each new wearable getting even more capable as a wrist-based advocate of your good health.

Today the company has announced Sense, its most ambitious and tech-loaded smartwatch to date. As well as boasting Fitbit’s traditional fitness and sleep-tracking capabilities, the Sense is also the world’s first smartwatch to ship with a built-in electrodermal activity (EDA) sensor that helps you manage stress.

Add to this a new ECG app for advanced heart rate tracking and even an on-wrist skin temperature sensor, and the Sense has most areas of your physical well-being covered.

Here’s everything you need to know.