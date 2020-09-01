The Lenovo Smart Clock Essential is a talkative timepiece that nails the basics

Lenovo is expanding its range of smart clocks with the new Smart Clock Essential (€59). Unlike the original Lenovo Smart Clock, which was largely designed for bedside tables, the Essential is being touted as a "mainstream" timepiece that can be used in every room. In practice, that means a back-to-basics smart clock with full Google Assistant voice support, an easy-to-read LED display that'll show the time alongside weather and temperature updates, and a 3W speaker that can be grouped with others as part of a multi-room setup. It can even be used to charge other devices thanks to an integrated USB port, while a built-in light should make sneaking to the kitchen for a midnight snack that little bit easier.