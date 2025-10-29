Stuff

Early OnePlus 15 global launch is a chance to make Galaxy S26 a non-event

An earlier than expected global launch for the OnePlus 15 could see the company steal a march on Samsung

OnePlus has confirmed it plans to launch the latest OnePlus 15 smartphone globally on November 13 – a little over two weeks from now.

That’s very much ahead of schedule for users in the US, the UK and Europe. Last year we had to wait until January 7 for the global launch of the OnePlus 13 phone.

The handset, which was revealed for the company’s home market in China this week, will be revealed for the rest of the world during a launch event streaming on YouTube on November 13.

We know the phone will arrive with a Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip along with a gigantic 7,300mAh battery that can be replenished at 120W speeds to keep the new OxygenOS 16 software ticking over.

It’ll also see the debut OnePlus’ own image processing technology. The OnePlus DetailMax Engine replaces the long-standing partnership with Hasselblad. Early reports say the new engine, which makes use of multiple cameras for one picture, promises more true-to-life imagery than before. We’re excited about putting that new technology to the test. There’s a 6.7-inch LTPO AMOLED display that does feature a slightly lower resolution than its predecessor, but with a higher display refresh rate.

Given the early launch outside of China, it’s a great opportunity for OnePlus to steal a march on the 2026 flagships, like Samsung’s Galaxy S26. The latest scuttlebutt on that is it might be delayed. Is the OnePlus 15 primed to be the handset to beat heading into 2026?

