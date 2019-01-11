The Smart Clock really is little, especially when you sit it next to Lenovo’s also great Smart Display, but its diminutive form means you won’t have an issue finding somewhere for it to live. I think it’s great.

The rectangular 4in touchscreen is surrounded by some pretty chunky bezels, but I think they actually add to its cheap and cheerful charm. The 480 x 800 resolution is fine for something that only displays alarms, reminders and funky digital clock faces. You won’t be seeing Google Photos feeds or YouTube videos on it.

Something I did notice is that the viewing angles weren’t brilliant. As you’ll ordinarily be looking straight at the clock when you roll over, it shouldn’t be a big issue, but that’s obviously something we need to examine more.

There’s no camera, which is a good thing. It would push the price up for one, but more importantly, I don’t want pictures of my 8am Monday morning grimace sitting in a cloud.

Wrapped in a light grey fabric, the Smart Lock might be property of Lenovo, but it definitely looks like it belongs in the ever-growing Google Home gang. Keeping it minimalist, volume up and down are the only buttons you’ll find, and on the back there's a USB port for charging your phone. Handy. Next to that is a switch for disabling the mic.