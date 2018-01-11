Google's Assistant Smart Display program is much more than a smart speaker with a screen and built-in Chromecast. It runs on Android Things, a special version of Android designed for smart home kit, with a custom UI adapted for the small screen.

The ambient screen is an always-on screensaver that's no different from a Chromecast's standby display. You can pick the backdrop through the Google Home app, or let Google do the choosing. A tap takes you to the main view, with cards for reminders, weather, and calendar appointments, plus your kitchen timers, music controls, news feeds, or anything else you're keeping an eye on.

Everything else is handled with your voice, with the Smart Display always listening out for the "Hey Google" key word. Ask and you shall receive, with visual cues as well as audio. Directions appear on a map, with an option to send them to your phone. Music video requests start streaming from YouTube straight away. Questions are answered with images and text.

That's just the start, too. It works with plenty of smart home kit, putting a live view of your Nest security cameras onscreen whenever you want it. There's Google Duo video calling too, to phones as well as other Smart Display devices. That means you can call anyone, anywhere - not just if they're at home, like you can with Amazon's Echo Show. Lenovo has even added a handy camera cover, in case you're worried about privacy.

Google is up for adding third-party support for other apps, too, so you might eventually be able to ask for a Netflix video or request someone's Instagram account, and have it show up onscreen.