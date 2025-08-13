Stuff

You can’t wear this Ulysse Nardin Freak watch, but you can eat it

Finally, a luxury watch you can eat without chewing through your savings – the Ulysse Nardin’s Freak ONE has been rebuilt in chocolate

UN Freak Chocolate

World-renowned pastry chef and viral sensation Amaury Guichon has turned one of the boldest designs in luxury watchmaking into something you can sink your teeth into… literally. His latest creation is a fully handcrafted chocolate sculpture of the Ulysse Nardin Freak ONE, the award-winning timepiece famous for its radical design and technical wizardry.

Guichon, the French-Swiss chef based in Las Vegas (where else?), is known for transforming chocolate into jaw-dropping works of art, from full-sized animals to intricate machinery, all documented in his mesmerising social media videos. But this time, he’s stepped into haute horlogerie territory.

“I have been dreaming of making a watch out of chocolate for a very long time! And I couldn’t have hoped for a better model than the Freak from Ulysse Nardin,” he said.

While Guichon’s creation is entirely edible, the watch it’s modelled on is anything but. The Freak, first launched in 2001, shattered convention with its movement doubling as the watch’s hands and no traditional crown. The latest version, the Freak ONE, carries forward that rebellious DNA and was crowned “Most Iconic Watch” at the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève.

UN Freak Chocolate being made

This collaboration between the watchmaker and the pastry chef isn’t about selling chocolate timepieces; it’s a meeting of two worlds obsessed with detail, craftsmanship, and artistry. Just as Ulysse Nardin’s master watchmakers work with microscopic tolerances, Guichon’s chocolate engineering demands absolute precision.

The result is a jaw-dropping blend of horology and patisserie, one you can’t strap to your wrist, but you might not have the heart to bite into either.

If you want the real thing, the watch is available for £76,000 at Watches of Switzerland US or £62,000 at Goldsmiths UK.

