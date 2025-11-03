Do the latest Apple TV and HomePod mini rumours suggest a minor refresh?

Apple hasn’t quite finished launching new products in 2025, judging by new reporting suggesting the rumoured HomePod mini wireless speaker and Apple TV set-top box might still be on the way before the year is out.

When Apple launched its new MacBook Pro, iPad Pro and Vision Pro all running the new M5 processor, it was thought that could be the lot for 2025. Especially when the products farther down the trough didn’t arrive in quick order in October.

However, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman writing in his Power On newsletter suggests there’s movement afoot with Apple stores preparing for an “overnight refresh” on November 11, which often means new products are incoming and store displays are being refreshed.

Gurman adds that, although it doesn’t always pan out this way, low inventories of the current models also points to the newcomers being on deck for a winter 2025 release, even though November launches are uncommon for Apple. The erstwhile Apple reporter says that even if they don’t arrive, the home-based products “shouldn’t be far off” and will be geared towards forthcoming Apple Intelligence features.

He writes: “A shrinking stockpile can often signal that new versions are getting close to release. If those refreshed models don’t arrive before year’s end, they still shouldn’t be far off — especially since they’ll help showcase the new Siri and Apple Intelligence features planned for next year.”

Given Tim Cook’s comments during Apple’s earning’s report last week, perhaps we should expect more of an evolution than a revolution from the Apple TV and HomePod mini speaker updates.

Cook said (via 9to5 Mac): “We are excited to be sharing our most extraordinary lineup of products as we head into the holiday season.” Could that mean no more products in 2025? Or a minor release for what are admittedly second tier Apple products? We’ll find out in about a week, it seems.