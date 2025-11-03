Stuff

Panerai celebrates Chinese New Year with a unique take on the California dial

Panerai rings in the Chinese New Year with a 300-piece Radiomir 8 Giorni that blends its iconic California dial with Chinese numerals

Panerai is marking the Chinese New Year in style with a new limited-edition timepiece – the Radiomir 8 Giorni PAM02088.

Limited to just 300 pieces, it’s a thoughtful tribute to Chinese culture and a striking reinterpretation of one of Panerai’s most iconic designs, the vintage ref. 3646 with its distinctive California dial.

“This limited-edition timepiece has been developed together and for our passionate Chinese Panerai fans,” says Alessandro Ficarelli, Panerai’s Chief Marketing and Product Officer. “It’s designed to be a cherished collectable that symbolises our shared appreciation for craftsmanship and heritage.”

The California dial, famous for its mix of Roman and Arabic numerals, has long been a Panerai hallmark. In this special edition, Panerai replaces the lower Arabic numerals with Chinese characters at 4, 5, 7, and 8 o’clock. I honestly love the change.

The upper half retains the classic Roman numerals, while the black-to-anthracite gradient dial adds depth and texture. Blue burnished steel hands (heated to 300°C to achieve their distinctive hue) pay homage to traditional watchmaking techniques, and beige Super-LumiNova ensures legibility even in the dark.

Inside, the hand-wound P.5000 calibre offers an impressive eight-day power reserve. It’s visible through a sapphire caseback and connects directly to the brand’s 1950s origins, when extended power reserves reduced the need for frequent winding – crucial for military divers of the time.

The 45mm cushion-shaped case is made from Brunito Stainless Steel, hand-finished to give each watch a unique patina. Vintage-style wire lugs, a conical crown, and a dark green suede strap complete the rugged yet refined look.

Exclusivity is key here: the PAM02088 will be available through Panerai only in China this November before expanding to select boutiques in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Singapore in December, then to the US, UK, Switzerland, and the Middle East in early 2026.

