Orient Star’s new M45 F8 Mechanical Moon Phase is stunning, and you won’t believe the price

Orient Star has unveiled two new additions to its Classic Collection – and they’re unlike anything we’ve seen from the Japanese watchmaker before.

The new M45 F8 Mechanical Moon Phase models are a blend of classic watch design with celestial artistry, and yes, they’re priced in territory usually reserved for luxury Swiss brands found in our best watch guide.

At £2700 (around $3400 USD), the M45 F8 is one of Orient Star’s most premium creations yet – a striking leap from the brand’s usual £250 Bambino crowd-pleasers.

There are two versions: a regular model with a serene white dial, and a limited-edition run of just 140 pieces featuring a grey gradient dial inspired by the Pleiades star cluster.

The regular model captures “the moon in the still of the night”, with a fine radial pattern dial and deep blue leaf-shaped hands that glide over a glossy, minimalist face. There’s no second hand, just a graceful pair of time-tellers alongside a moon phase display and power reserve indicator – both Orient Star hallmarks.

The dual-curved sapphire crystal (with anti-reflective coating on both sides) completes the refined, old-world aesthetic.

The limited edition is even more enchanting. Its grey-to-black dial evokes the moon’s occultation of the Pleiades, using layered printing, textured finishes, and silver accents to suggest depth and starlight. It’s a quiet masterpiece.

Under the dial beats Orient’s new in-house calibre F8A62, a hand-wound movement boasting a 70-hour power reserve and a silicon escape wheel visible through a crescent-shaped cut-out on the caseback.

The moon phase display is elevated with a mother-of-pearl moon and a night-sky motif.

It’s a beautiful statement from a brand known for more down-to-earth prices. You can buy the standard and limited edition M45 F8 Mechanical Moon Phase now from Orient’s website.

