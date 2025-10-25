Stuff

The Stuff Gadget Awards 2025: here’s what’s been announced so far!

Here’s where we reward all the fantastic tech we’ve seen and reviewed during the year - which is your favourite?

Hello and welcome to the Stuff Gadget Awards 2025. Here’s where we reward the best tech we’ve seen during the year. And what better way to recognise that progress than with gongs. All celebrating their status as the cream of the gadgety crop.

We’re only just starting to reveal this year’s awards. Want to see who’s won? Just go to our Awards section for the latest winning category posts or check out links to them all below. We’ve over 40 categories this year, with some additions to last year’s lists. We’ve brought them to you below in 20 separate articles, combining similar categories for ease.

How our awards work

As over the last couple of years, we have selected a winner for each category plus at least one highly recommended product. And then we give an honourable mention to anybody else who’s made our shortlist that we’d like to shout out.

Unlike some other tech sites we don’t publicise our longlist to rake in votes, gather preferred products from manufacturers or take money for entries. The winners are chosen by the team behind this website and Stuff magazine and are editorially independent of any commercial concerns. Our commercial team only sees our list once we’ve decided on winners for all the categories.

Here’s the list of all the category articles so you can see which products have won.

All of our 2025 Stuff Gadget Awards categories and winners so far

And check out some previous winners, too

