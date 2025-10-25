The Stuff Gadget Awards 2025: here’s what’s been announced so far!
Here’s where we reward all the fantastic tech we’ve seen and reviewed during the year - which is your favourite?
Hello and welcome to the Stuff Gadget Awards 2025. Here’s where we reward the best tech we’ve seen during the year. And what better way to recognise that progress than with gongs. All celebrating their status as the cream of the gadgety crop.
We’re only just starting to reveal this year’s awards. Want to see who’s won? Just go to our Awards section for the latest winning category posts or check out links to them all below. We’ve over 40 categories this year, with some additions to last year’s lists. We’ve brought them to you below in 20 separate articles, combining similar categories for ease.
How our awards work
As over the last couple of years, we have selected a winner for each category plus at least one highly recommended product. And then we give an honourable mention to anybody else who’s made our shortlist that we’d like to shout out.
Unlike some other tech sites we don’t publicise our longlist to rake in votes, gather preferred products from manufacturers or take money for entries. The winners are chosen by the team behind this website and Stuff magazine and are editorially independent of any commercial concerns. Our commercial team only sees our list once we’ve decided on winners for all the categories.
Here’s the list of all the category articles so you can see which products have won.
All of our 2025 Stuff Gadget Awards categories and winners so far
The Stuff Gadget Awards 2025: our cameras of the year
The year’s top cameras – from mirrorless marvels to adventure-ready action cams
The Stuff Gadget Awards 2025: our home tech of the year
Time to see which home tech impressed us most this year – and there were some very big leaps n 2025
The Stuff Gadget Awards 2025: our analogue watch of the year
It’s time to take a closer look at the year’s finest horological heroes
The Stuff Awards 2025: our soundbar and projector of the year
Here are the projectors and soundbars that made our movie nights magic in 2025
The Stuff Gadget Awards 2025: our tablets of the year
We pick the top 2025 tablets from both the premium and affordable ends of the market
The Stuff Gadget Awards 2025: our cars and bikes of the year
The best EVs, ebikes and escooters of 2025, revealed!
The Stuff Gadget Awards 2025: our gaming hardware of the year
Here are the gaming consoles and peripherals that dominated our downtime in 2025
The Stuff Gadget Awards 2025: our apps and games of the year
Find out which thumb-busting titles kept us most entertained this year
And check out some previous winners, too
The Stuff Gadget Awards 2024: our phones of the year
We’ve several categories for you, including our overall phone of the year as well as mid-range and affordable phone of the year. Plus camera phones and foldables, too!
The Stuff Gadget Awards 2024: our tablets of the year
A staple for work, creativity and entertainment, it’s been a powerhouse year for tablets
The Stuff Gadget Awards 2024: our top TVs, soundbar and streaming service of the year
Spread across two sub-categories (premium TV and affordable TV), here are the 2024 models that left us agog in visual wonder. Plus we’ve got our best soundbar and streaming service category for you too!