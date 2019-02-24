MWC 2019: Everything that's been announced so far

Mobile World Congress is upon us again, and as always, many of the world biggest smartphone and gadget makers have saved their biggest reveals for Barcelona.

How big? Let's just say that you can't throw a rock without hitting a foldable or 5G – or foldable and 5G – phone at this year's show (we don't recommend throwing rocks at MWC, of course). And how many cameras can you actually fit on the back of a smartphone? We're up to five, believe it or not…

Huawei, LG, Nokia, and plenty more have already unveiled their latest and greatest gadgets, and we're onsite putting our eyes and hands on everything we can. Here's a look at everything you need to see so far from MWC 2019, and we'll be updating it daily throughout the event.