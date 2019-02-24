MWC 2019: Everything that's been announced so far

Mobile World Congress is upon us again, and as always, many of the world biggest smartphone and gadget makers have saved their biggest reveals for Barcelona.
How big? Let's just say that you can't throw a rock without hitting a foldable or 5G – or foldable and 5G – phone at this year's show (we don't recommend throwing rocks at MWC, of course). And how many cameras can you actually fit on the back of a smartphone? We're up to five, believe it or not…
Huawei, LG, Nokia, and plenty more have already unveiled their latest and greatest gadgets, and we're onsite putting our eyes and hands on everything we can. Here's a look at everything you need to see so far from MWC 2019, and we'll be updating it daily throughout the event.
Huawei: Mate X 5G, more
Following Samsung's announcement of the Galaxy Fold, Huawei is right behind with its own foldable smartphone, the Mate X 5G. And while both share the overall foldable allure, they go about executing it in quite different ways.
The Mate X 5G effectively has one very large screen that wraps around the outside of the phone. When folded, you have a 6.6in display that looks much like a large phablet, as well as a slender screen on the back. Unfold it and you get a large, 8in tablet that combines the two screen chunks, giving you a big screen to play with.
It's a much different approach from the Galaxy Fold, which has a small outer screen and then the super-sized one inside. The Mate X 5G also looks quite a bit thinner, yet still packs in 5G support and has the Kirin 980 chip from Huawei's excellent Mate 20 Pro.
The Mate X 5G will release around mid-year at an eye-popping €2,299 (about £2,000).
Huawei also showcased its updated 2019 MateBook Pro X, which guns for Apple's MacBook Pro monopoly with updated specs while keeping the same familiar design.
LG: The V50 ThinQ 5G and G8 ThinQ
How can LG fend off the coming wave of foldable phones? Possibly by releasing the V50 ThinQ 5G, a pretty common-looking phone by itself… that you can attach a second screen to. When the case-like attachment is engaged, the handset looks like a Nintendo DS, or one of those sideways dual-screened flip phones from 15 years ago.
LG points to potential use cases like playing games with a dedicated touch controller on the bottom screen, or surfing the web while watching videos. It packs in a Snapdragon 855 chip and vapour chamber cooling, plus the 5G support is key. Expect this one later this year, but we don't have a lock on pricing or timing just yet.
Elsewhere, LG has also updated its primary flagship with some fresh perks. The LG G8 ThinQ sure looks a lot like last year's G7 ThinQ, but it has a Snapdragon 855 chip onboard, a Quad HD 6.1in OLED panel this time around, and a 3D camera on the front for facial security, killer selfies, and unique gesture controls… and Hand ID, a security system that recognizes the veins in your hands. The future is wild!
It drops one back camera this time around, though (for a total of two), so hopefully the price isn't boosted too much over the G7 ThinQ's reasonable £599. We should find out soon.
Nokia: 9 PureView + more
After ages and ages of leaks, Nokia finally made it official: the five-camera Nokia 9 PureView is real, and it's coming soon.
Nokia's first proper top-end flagship phone under new owner HMD Global packs pretty powerful internals, including last year's Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 (not the new 855), although the phone's design is pretty vanilla compared to the current flagship pack. Worry not, though: the PureView's real draw is that incredible five-camera setup on the back.
Yes, really: it has five back cameras, recalling the "crazy Nokia" days of old. All five lenses work together in unison, with two in colour and three in black-and-white, capturing seemingly impeccable detail via its dedicated image processor. If the camera lives up to the hype, the Nokia 9 PureView could be something special – especially at the lower-than-expected price of US$699 (about £535).
Nokia also launched some more affordable options: the €89 Nokia 1 Plus, which replaces the Nokia 1 and runs Android 9 Pie, as well as the Nokia 3.2, Nokia 4.2, and €30 throwback feature phone, the Nokia 210.
Xiaomi: Mi 9, Mi Mix 3 5G
Xiaomi is at it again, showing off another flagship-level phone that somehow drastically undercuts the competition on price. The Xiaomi Mi 9 packs a 1080p OLED display with a teardrop notch, a triple-camera setup, and a Snapdragon 855 chip onboard – all for the price of just €449 (£390). That's startling. It'll roll out in the UK at the end of March.
And while the other 5G phones we've seen look to batter wallets as much as possible, Xiaomi again seeks to come up on the low end of the price scale. The Mi Mix 3 5G augments the great slider smartphone with 5G connectivity, and does so for just a smidge more than the original edition: the 5G version will pack the new Snapdragon 855 and sell for €599 (£520).
Microsoft: HoloLens 2
Microsoft's original HoloLens delivered one of the coolest tech demos we've ever seen, but never materialised as a consumer gadget. And now, with the HoloLens 2, Microsoft isn't trying to appeal to the average tech fiend – it's purely targeted at business users.
Even so, it's nice to see some significant enhancements for a device that could one day lead to something we're all wearing and using. The HoloLens 2 brings some vast improvements, including a more-than-doubled field of view and a revised design that puts the computer unit at the back of the head, giving the headset proper balance on your dome.
It's still wildly expensive, however: shipping later this year, it sells for US$3,500. Like we said, it's not meant for you and me… not today, at least. But if Microsoft keeps enhancing the tech and eventually trimming down the price, then we'll see what happens in the future.
Alcatel: 3, 3T, 1S, 3T 10
Amidst some very expensive, very high-end handsets at MWC, Alcatel has a few things for more budget-minded buyers. The Alacatel 3 (shown) offers high-end looks for more modest components, with a 720p 19.5:9 display with an 88% screen-to-body ratio, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 chip, and a big 3,500mAh battery. It sells for €159 (£138), and there's a trimmed-down Alcatel 3L version for €139 (£120).
The Alcatel 1S, meanwhile, is a cheap entry-level offering with a 5.5in 18:9 720p display, 3GB RAM, Android 9, and a Spreadtrum processor for €109 (£95). Alcatel also has a 10in tablet on offer – the Alcatel 3T 10, which sticks with a 720p display and has a 4,080mAh battery. That one sells for €179 (£155).