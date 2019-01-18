I feel the need, the need for speed.

It feels like we’ve been forever waiting in the departure lounge for the latest installment of the long-running Ace Combat series to be given a gate and begin boarding.

We’ve paid extra for seat booking and priority boarding, and spent ages trying to get our hand luggage underneath the ejector seat of our F-14 Tomcat. You know, the one Tom Cruise flies when he’s not crooning in bars or playing volleyball in Top Gun.

Put simply, Ace Combat 7 is a long time coming. This is the first proper entry since 2011’s divisive Assault Horizon, which, while very enjoyable, was a little bit gimmicky with its more newbie-friendly dog fights and less interesting real-world setting. It wasn’t quite the Ace Combat we’d grown accustomed to.

You have to go even further back to 2007 and Ace Combat 6: Fires of Liberation to take flight in the fictional world of Strangereal, with all the nonsensical stories that go with it. Happily, Ace Combat 7 is very much in the spirit of the latter, and a barrel rolling return to form.