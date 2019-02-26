Find your zen with Lenovo's new noise-cancelling headphone range

Lenovo is looking to crack the noise-cancelling headphone market with the release of not one, but two pairs of soundproof cans. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 ANC and Lenovo Yoga ANC (pictured) both promise to tune out the chaos using active noice-canceling tech (which can be adjusted on the fly) that mirrors and minimises the hustle and bustle of the outside world. Both also pack six boomless mics that intelligently filter out background noise during calls, and sport premium designs that combine luxurious leather with elegant metals. Expect to fork out €158 for both the X1 and Yoga ANCs when they hit shelves in June.