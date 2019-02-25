Industrial cool is something Sony does quite well and the Xperia 1 is the Nakatomi Plaza of smartphones. With a sleek metal frame and Gorilla Glass 6 from back-to-front, this is neither an iPhone-clone or some jazzy upstart hellbent on dividing opinion.

It looks ruthlessly efficient, and this also explains why Sony has moved the fingerprint sensor from the back to side, where your thumb naturally sits.

You’re immediately drawn to its elongated dimensions, which seem odd at first but feel right when you hold it, especially in smaller hands, and before you bemoan the need for deeper pockets, it’s really no longer than a plus size model from Apple or Samsung.

Regardless, a top tip from Stuff’s Global Brand Director, Guy Cocker, is to buy Uniqlo jeans, otherwise his mum will sew you some bigger pockets at preferential rates.

So why the long face anyway? Well, plenty of movies and TV shows are shot natively in a 21:9 aspect ratio and Sony wants you to consume this content in its original format as you would at the cinema.

Aside from its own back catalogue, it says Netflix, Amazon Prime and YouTube offer tonnes of content too and watching Netflix on the Xperia 1 will automatically switch to 21:9 if the show is available in that format.

The CinemaWide 4K HDR OLED is bridged by a bezel at the top and bottom, but is otherwise virtually edge-to-edge. It’s packing award-winning BRAVIA tech, including a mobile version of the X1 processor from its TVs, and that means colour, contrast and clarity really is on point.

A cinematic experience is rounded off by Dolby Atmos sound developed in collaboration with Sony Pictures Entertainment and IP65/IP68 certified water resistance means you can continue watching Rain Man if it rains, man.