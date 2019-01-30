The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 runs Android 9.0 and Xiaomi’s MIUI software. This is quite different to vanilla Android, but is also clean-looking and fast.

There’s no app drawer. MIUI has an iOS-like layout, where your apps have to find a spot on a homescreen, somewhere. Get ready to make some app folders unless you’re happy to live in an app-icon-filled wasteland.

If you used a Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 back in its homeland of China, you’d have access to a Themes store too. But it’s not available in the UK. Just three themes are baked in from the start.

The phone does have a few nifty extra, mind. You can create second versions of some apps, perfect for maintaining those secret second lives that will one day implode and fracture all your most meaningful relationships.

Or, y’know, let you run a work WhatsApp account and your personal one from the same phone. Do people have work WhatsApp accounts?

Xiaomi’s most notable extras fuse hardware and software. The Mi Mix 3 has a button on its left side that acts as a shortcut. As standard it fires up Google Assistant, and activates the mic so you can talk to the phone like a Star Trek tricorder.

You can’t change this basic interaction, but can make long presses and double taps do other things, like activating the camera, turning on the flashlight or opening the last-run app.// It’s a shame you can’t make it load a specific app, though.

The slider has a behind-the-scenes tricks too. By default flicking it opens up the camera app. But after doing so accidentally a half-dozen times, seeing chins rippling off your face at 7am before you’ve even had a shower, you may want to change this.

It can alternatively open up any app you like, or bring up a clever little shortcut display, home to things like the calculator, voice recorder and flashlight.

We use it to launch CityMapper, and this gesture really capitalises on the Mi Mix 3’s corporate stress toy vibe.

The Mi Mix 3 does miss out on some of the headline features of Android 9.0, though.

There are no “digital wellness” app timers, presumably because Xiaomi hasn’t had a chance to incorporate them in its interface yet. You might get them in an update