Put a OnePlus 6T next to a OnePlus 6 and they look virtually the same. Almost identical in size and shape, you can tell in an instant this isn’t meant to be a ground-shaking update. It’s here to keep the OnePlus line up-to-date until next year’s bigger refresh.

There was nothing too wrong with the OnePlus 6 look anyway. The OnePlus 6T is curved Gorilla Glass on the back, mostly-flat glass on the front. And in-between there’s matt aluminium.

OnePlus’s micro perforated finish option is the unusual bit. This gives the OnePlus 6T a matt look and a soft-touch feel. It’s still glass, but seems different from the norm.

There’s also an iPhone-like silent mode switch, a long-standing OnePlus signature move.

So what’s new? The OnePlus 6T has a small teardrop notch instead of a standard one, and the screen digs into the corners slightly more than the last model.

There’s also no fingerprint pad on the back, because the OnePlus 6T has an in-screen scanner. A camera lives behind the display panel, which lights up your finger with a green light when you put it on a specific little area towards the bottom. It inspects the fingerprint to check it’s your own.

It really works too. The OnePlus 6T has the best in-screen fingerprint scanner we’ve used, beating the Huawei Porsche Design Mate RS and Mate 20 Pro for both speed and reliability.

For a first go at the tech, this is impressive. Sure, on the odd occasion it seems to crap out, lighting up and not doing anything. But it’s as fast as a great scanner pad, and those bad moments are pretty rare.

Maybe change the animation, though. As standard you’ll see a green mist of swirling sparks around your finger that looks like an effect from some sort of Mickey Mouse kids’ phone. The other two animations are much classier. An option to remove them completely would be nice, mind.

Is it a major upgrade from a scanner pad? Not functionally, but make the most of the techy bragging rights while you can, as this kind of feature is likely to become very common in just a few months.

We lose something too. The OnePlus 6T doesn’t have a headphone jack. Yep, OnePlus has joined that club. It’s annoying, and will continue to be so for years for anyone without Bluetooth headphones. You do get an adapter in the box, though.

OnePlus has also used the freed-up space to improve the speaker. This one isn’t a monster like the Razor Phone’s stereo array. There’s just one driver here, even though there are two driver grilles on the bottom. However, it’s both louder and baser than the OnePlus 6 speaker, by about 20 per cent judging by out ears.

Any other missing bits? Only the same parts people banged on about in the OnePlus 6. It has “everyday” water resistance but no IP67 or IP68 rating. It’ll handle rain, but not necessarily a dunk in the bath.

Wireless charging is absent too. It seems a fair trade off given the money you save versus the big names.