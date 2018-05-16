Already familiar with the OnePlus 5T? There aren’t a huge amount of surprises to be found with the OnePlus 6. Other than its newfound glass design, which replaces the matte aluminium vibes of old. It’s a very Samsung-inspired choice of aesthetic and one that I’m pretty ambivalent about.

While OnePlus’ phones have always been an ergonomic delight with welcome flourishes such as a headphone jack and volume rocker, they’ve never really wowed in the hand and this edition is no different. Its glass back is well done, but no different to the many handsets that have done the same thing before and certainly a par below the shimmering effects of the HTC U11 and Huawei P20 Pro.

Where other OnePlus handsets were unrefined, this one is smart and functional. And there’s nothing particularly wrong with that. It's lightweight to hold at 177g, and thin enough to tuck right into your pocket without a problem. Even if you’ve got a case clamped onto it, such as the one that handily comes boxed in here.

So as much as I’m not all that fussed by the OnePlus 6’s build, the only slight quibble I have with it is a rear-facing fingerprint scanner that’s a strip instead of a circle, which means it can be tricky for the phone to get a read on your index finger. Apparently, this was done so it didn’t look there was a giant exclamation mark on the back of the phone. So there’s an insight into the mindset of multinational corporations for you.

Also, while OnePlus say this phone has been protected against rain and the odd splash it doesn’t have an official IP water-resistance rating. So butterfingers should probably treat this thing with added caution.